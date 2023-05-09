RJRGLEANER CEO issues sharp rebuke of threat against journalists

Chief Executive Officer of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Gary Allen, has written to President of the People's National Party, Mark Golding, expressing alarm, disgust, and disbelief at Monday night's incident in which an employee of the company was verbally abused and threatened with rape at the party's headquarters.

Allen charged that “what transpired was disgraceful conduct towards anyone, especially towards a female and particularly towards a media worker”.

In a sharp rebuke, Allen said that the RJRGLEANER Communications Group “condemns this behaviour and expects a full and clear repudiation of those involved, an apology to our staff and all media workers who were verbally abused at the facility yesterday”.

He urged the party to commit to providing an acceptable environment for media workers to report on matters of public interest surrounding the party.

In a subsequent media release on Tuesday, the PNP said it had spoken with the journalist directly, as well as with her supervisors, and has expressed its regret for what happened and offered its unreserved apologies.

"She has been assured of our commitment to investigating the matter fully and ensuring that the offenders are disciplined," the statement said.

