Wed | May 10, 2023

A coronation with a difference

Published:Wednesday | May 10, 2023 | 12:53 AMGeorge Ruddock/Gleaner Writer
Pause
Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover, presents the Queen Consort Rod to the newly crowned Queen Camilla during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Contributed
South African opera singer Pretty Yende performs a special solo piece.
Contributed
The Ascension Choir performed Debbie Wiseman’s ‘Alleluia’ at the coronation service.
Contributed
From left: Dr Marcia McLaughlin, Royal Airforce air commander, son Mark Dwayne, socialite Dorothy Ottey and community activist Rudi Page were among some of the guests at the garden party at Buckingham Palace.
Contributed
Erma Lewis (left), a community champion from Birmingham, and Port Royal Patties CEO Edward Johnson are pictured at the arden Party at Buckingham Palace.
Contributed
Councillor Anntoinette Bramble (right), deputy mayor of Hackney with a local resident as the borough celebrated at one of the many coronation street parties in east London.
Contributed
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla last weekend was a momentous occasion which was celebrated with four days of activities and involved various communities throughout the UK.

The centrepiece of the historic event was the centuries-old coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, which was being held there for the first time since 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

This time the ceremony had a combination of the old and the new, with more diversity involving different faiths, a spectacular rendition from an all-black gospel choir, and a special solo opera performance by a South African artiste.

A variety of world leaders and heads of Commonwealth countries, including those from the Caribbean, were in attendance to witness Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby place the St Edward’s Crown on the head of King Charles III.

After the ceremony, the new King and Queen rode in a gold carriage along the Mall to Buckingham Palace in one of the most colourful parades of military and service personnel witnessed by thousands of spectators.

Other activities held to celebrate the coronation over the long bank-holiday weekend were a garden party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace , various ‘big lunch’ street parties, and a the ‘big help out’ day for volunteers to assist communities.

On this page we feature some of the highlights from the coronation weekend.