A coronation with a difference

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla last weekend was a momentous occasion which was celebrated with four days of activities and involved various communities throughout the UK.

The centrepiece of the historic event was the centuries-old coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, which was being held there for the first time since 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

This time the ceremony had a combination of the old and the new, with more diversity involving different faiths, a spectacular rendition from an all-black gospel choir, and a special solo opera performance by a South African artiste.

A variety of world leaders and heads of Commonwealth countries, including those from the Caribbean, were in attendance to witness Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby place the St Edward’s Crown on the head of King Charles III.

After the ceremony, the new King and Queen rode in a gold carriage along the Mall to Buckingham Palace in one of the most colourful parades of military and service personnel witnessed by thousands of spectators.

Other activities held to celebrate the coronation over the long bank-holiday weekend were a garden party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace , various ‘big lunch’ street parties, and a the ‘big help out’ day for volunteers to assist communities.

On this page we feature some of the highlights from the coronation weekend.