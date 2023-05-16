Pembroke Hall residents get wellness park

Residents of Pembroke Hall in St Andrew have been provided with an additional facility to engage in physical activities, following the official reopening of a wellness park in the area.

The park was renovated at a cost of approximately $16 million and officially handed over by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, during a ceremony held on its grounds on Friday.

Community members and children have access to a jogging trail, playground area and benches as well as an area dedicated to playing table tennis and chess.

One resident, Joyce McFarlene, who has lived in the community since 1986, told JIS News she looks forward to taking her morning walks and having her grandchildren use the facility.

Fitness enthusiast, Shelly-Ann Jackson, who moved to the area in 2010, said prior to the buildout of the space, she felt miserable not having an appropriate outside space to exercise.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Prior to this being officially opened, we were allowed to come over and work out, and I, personally, train every day and I love it. For the four or three months they closed it for renovation I was so miserable and now it's open and I'm excited, so I'll be out jogging again,” she said.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, who is also Member of Parliament for the area, in his remarks, pointed out that the park will help to improve the quality of life for the citizens.

“It is the absence of the option to play in safe surroundings that accounts for some of the social conditions that we observe in the country,” he said.

“Communities cannot be established if we just stay in our homes and have nowhere to congregate. It aids the emergence and deepening of a sense and spirit of community to have spaces such as this wellness park,” the Minister added.

For his part, Chairman of the CHASE Fund, Omar Frith, said provision will be made for additional works, such as installing a public bathroom and landing pads by the playground area.

“What you see here today is well-needed and relevant for this community, and it fits perfectly within the mandate of the CHASE Fund,” he added.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.