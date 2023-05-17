UTech STEM scholarships open for 13 programmes, faculty of engineering and computing

The University of Technology (UTech) recently outlined details on the new government-funded Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Scholarships, designed to support students pursuing related courses of study at the tertiary institution.

The data was provided during an interactive online information session.

Applications for the STEM scholarships, which are fully funded tuition awards, opened on May 1, 2023.

During the session, it noted that the four-year scholarships are open to Jamaican nationals aged 17-25, who must demonstrate financial need, fulfil the university’s matriculation requirements for the course of study and be involved in extracurricular/community activities.

The STEM scholarships were announced on March 10, 2023, during the 2022/2023 budget debate, by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, who stated that over 1,000 STEM scholarships over the next five years would be provided to the University of Technology, Jamaica at a total cost of $2.4 billion to support Jamaicans from low-income households.

Professor Sean Thorpe, dean of Faculty of Engineering and Computing (FENC), UTech, explained that “every 200 students for each year, starting this year, 2023, will have an opportunity to complete a four-year degree in any engineering or computing discipline”.

Noting that the STEM Knowledge Processing Outsourcing (KPO) industry is changing, Thorpe pointed to a massive shift to automation and the use of artificial intelligence and noted that automation has also changed the path of careers. Professor Thorpe urged prospective candidates to immediately apply to UTech to take advantage of the “golden opportunity”, and noted that the STEM scholarships would enable persons to work remotely from Jamaica for global companies such as Google, Microsoft and Teradata. Scholarship recipients will be placed in the KPO sector after they have completed studies and will also have opportunities to intern with KPO companies while enrolled in the UTech, Jamaica STEM programme.

APPLYING

Applicants should apply for the course of study via the UTech website at utechjamaica.edu.jm and complete the fillable scholarship application form.

Completed documents should be submitted in the upload section provided on the website.

For further information prospective applicants may contact prospectinfo@utech.edu.jm/Tel: (876) 970-5077.

COURSES

The 13 courses of study being offered under the UTech STEM scholarships are:

1. BSc in Computing

2. BSc in Computer Network and Security

3. BSc in Animation, Production and Development

4. BSc in Computer Information Systems

5. BSc in Gaming

6. BSc in Applied Artificial Intelligence

7. Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

8. Diploma in Electrical Engineering

9. Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering

10. Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering

11. Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering

12. Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering

13. Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering