Saint International, Nigeria in global model connection

Jamaica and Nigeria share cultural and ancestral roots, and things are getting even stronger as St Andrew’s Saint International, one of the premier modelling agencies in the English-speaking Caribbean, is catapulting Nigerian models into the spotlights, and on to the catwalks of Europe.

This was revealed by Saint International founder and Chief Executive Officer Deiwght Peters when he addressed the gathering on the lawns of the Nigerian High Commission along Waterloo Road in St Andrew on Saturday, May 13.

The event was a ‘cultural day’ to commemorate 53 years of bilateral relations between Jamaica and Nigeria.

In his brief, but engaging presentation, Peters was upbeat as he extolled the success so far of the Nigerian models who Saint International has introduced to notable European fashion houses. But, before he went into the accolades he said Saint is “the most successful and leading fashion model management agency in the English-speaking Caribbean, and I am proud to say the first and only model agency on this side of the world representing fashion models from Nigeria”. But, why Nigeria?

WORLD EXCLUSIVE DÉBUT

Peters said he was inspired by years of collaboration with the Nigerian community in Jamaica and the Nigerian High Commission, especially by providing it with fashion models for its October 1 Nigeria Day fashion parade. He thought of bringing Nigerian models into his pool, and there was no better place to start looking for them than in Nigeria itself.

So, he started a search by setting up an Instagram page, which “hundreds” of Nigerians started to follow. “Inspired by one comment I tapped on the profile of a young lady,” he explained. She said she was a model, to which Peters replied that she could be one. Eventually, she sent Peters some shots, and he, in turn, sent them to Balenciaga, “one of the most influential and prestigious fashion houses in Paris”.

Balenciaga was interested in Oworo, who is a Yoruba from Kogi state in north central Nigeria. But, in his exuberance, Peters did not think about how to get her from Africa to Europe. Still, he was undaunted, as he said his attitude was, “when the time comes we’ll cross the bridge”. And there were some visa bumps on the road to the bridge. The French Embassy in St Andrew was approached, and it flew open the gate to the bridge for Oworo.

“And Oworo was able to create history for Jamaica, and certainly for her own Nigeria as the first model to be flown directly from Lagos to Paris as a world exclusive début for the prestigious House of Balenciaga,” Peters said. She now resides in London, and “is doing exceptionally well”.

A few months after Oworo’s début, a “face” was sent to Peters, and when he saw it he said, of all the hundreds of “faces” that he would see that particular one would have been next on his roster. Her name is Tomiwa Adesina, another Yoruba, but from the Osun state. Her first job in Paris was another world exclusive début for Celine, a luxury ready-to-wear brand. Then, she walked for Miu Miu. She went on to be the face of an advertising campaign for Miu Miu.

“So, Tomiwa made a very big splash in Paris that very first season,” Peters related, “To say it mildly, that was an impressive start to an international career for our next young Nigerian star … and she has done remarkably well, working for Longchamp Chloe, Louis Vuitton, among others … She works between New York, Paris and London.”

EXPANSION PLANS

The Nigerian men, too, are in the mix, especially David, a Yoruba from Kwara state and “a favourite” of Hermes. “He has walked the runway for their international fashion collection, and he has appeared on their e-commerce platforms on numerous occasions. I can reveal today that David, who is now in Lagos, returns to Paris, next week, for more assignments with the French luxury house of Hermes,” Peters shared.

Then, there is Chris Akinimieyeofori from Okrika, an island in Rivers state, in the same region from where the current Nigeria high commissioner to Jamaica originated. The youth from the Ijaw tribe is heading to London next week to prepare for the International Men’s Fashion Week taking place in Europe in June. Why do these Nigerians do so well?

“They are nice young people, respectful. They are focused, AND, they are intelligent. Very smart young people. I must commend the Nigerian system. These kids do not play. They converse well, they understand what is to be done, and they get the assignment all the time. I have never got a complaint about any of my Nigeria models,” Peters told the gathering.

He has expansion plans for Africa with Nigeria being the strategic base for Saint International’s scouting and development programme. And in the return of Style Week Jamaica next year, there will be “a significant Nigerian component from the dynamic creative world of art and fashion”.