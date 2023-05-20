Bail extended for truck driver charged with vehicular manslaughter

Truck driver, Maurice Baker, who is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, got an extension of his bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

When the matter came up before senior judge Desiree Alleyne, it was revealed that the post mortem report, the certifying officer statement and statements from passengers in the crash are still outstanding.

Baker is set to return to court on September 4.

It is alleged that Baker was driving an Isuzu motor truck along Walks Road in St Catherine on February 27 when he observed smoke coming from inside the vehicle.

He reportedly looked down and lost control of the truck, which drifted into oncoming traffic.

The truck slammed into a Toyota Probox motor car and Rickeisha White and Rickacya Garrison were killed.

Other passengers were also injured in the crash.

An investigation was launched by the police, which resulted in Baker being charged.

Baker is being represented by attorney-at-law Kemoy McEkron.

- Rasbert Turner

