Samuda announces resignation as labour minister, says he still supports Holness

Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda has confirmed that he has resigned from the Cabinet, effective Monday.

The minister said he announced his resignation last night at the labour ministry's awards banquet at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel and that he had already advised the prime minister.

"Two and half years ago I told him that I would only be here to serve in the Cabinet for two years. That was something that is well known and I have reached that critical moment,” he told The Gleaner.

“Make no mistake about it, I am still a very strong supporter of the prime minister and the team, I would not like anybody to misinterpret this action in any way. I am still a very strong supporter of the team and will do everything I can to assist,” Samuda stressed.

News first emerged last Friday that he would be leaving the ministry following a now-deleted post on the ministry's website which showed Samuda bidding farewell to Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden, and the ministry's executive team.

“All the best minister,” the post read.

There has been no information from the Office of the Prime Minister about a change in leadership at the labour ministry.

However, there has been speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the horizon.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently announced changes to the composition of the Senate with the appointment of former journalist Abka Fitz-Henley and finance executive Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

This was made possible following the resignations of Natalie Campbell-Rodriques and Leslie Campbell.

- Tanesha Mundle

