House of SDM hosts Job Readiness Seminar

In today’s working world, job readiness is essential. Candidates who are well-prepared for the workplace are more confident and equipped to succeed. Employers also strive to find skilled workers who have the training and skills needed to perform their jobs correctly and help the organisation to reach its goals.

Several residents of Maverley and Hughenden in St Andrew recently benefited from a Job Readiness Seminar for the summer and beyond, hosted by the House of SDM. According to Sheldon Millington, chairman of the House of SDM, it was the perfect time to host the seminar to prepare individuals for job opportunities, especially for the upcoming summer holidays.

“Most companies have started recruiting for summer jobs and internships in May. Additionally, we realised that many students were aware that resumes were a requirement, however, they were not able to showcase their skills on paper,” Millington said.

Participants included fifth and sixth-form students from high schools across Kingston and St Andrew and university students. The seminar featured a number of presentations on resume-writing, personal-branding, budgeting for beginners, and the digital space as an alternative career path. The speakers included Korey Moulton, training and development specialist; Sacha Wong, banking professional; Ivor Brown, marketing consultant; and Racheal Callaghan, digital media consultant.

“Some of these topics are not covered in the school curriculum and if the students are not pursuing certain subjects or courses, they are left unaware of opportunities that are available. Guidance plays a key role in preparation; sometimes, hearing another person’s journey can help you navigate your own,” Millington said.

Sakara Verley, a sixth-form student at Meadowbrook High School, said the job seminar was a good initiative for the community and students. “It was enlightening, insightful, and motivating. The speakers were relatable and realistic, emphasizing necessary tools particularly resume-writing and budgeting. [It was a] great initiative for young people who are low-key scared and would appreciate the guidance,” Verley said.

Meanwhile, Chad-Reece Francis, a sixth-form student at Excelsior High School, said the presentations were relevant and useful, especially for young people seeking employment. “The seminar was great and informative; I look forward to another one. The budgeting topic stood out the most, as I’m trying to be better at saving my money,” Francis said.

In recent years, companies across the globe have experienced an unprecedented change. Significant forces, such as globalisation, technological advancements, growth of gig work and demographic trends have dramatically affected the composition of the workforce, resulting in the emergence of new business models, rise in demand for new competencies and redefined existing jobs. The rise of start-ups and technology have created many new industries and made several jobs obsolete.

“Despite access to information, some people still do not know how to use what they already know to create opportunities. With the push for being well-rounded, and participating in extracurricular activities, our students need to be aware of the connection that extracurricular activities help to develop soft skills such as communication and conflict resolution. Running for club president helps with presentation, organisation, and negotiation skills,” Millington said.

With the overwhelming success of the inaugural staging of the job readiness seminar, Millington said they will be partnering with corporate Jamaica to place participants for summer jobs at the next event.

