JCF mourning policeman's sudden death overseas

The St James police are now in mourning following news that Inspector Franklin Hunter, who was based at the Mt Salem Police Station, collapsed and died today.

"Inspector Hunter's sudden passing occurred while he was off the island on leave, where he had a medical emergency. He collapsed and never recovered," a media release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) stated.

The JCF said his "remarkable work in the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) set a high standard for others to follow, earning him the respect from his fellow colleagues as well as members of the Jamaica Defence Force."

"Inspector Hunter's passing is a profound loss for our organisation, the community, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him," it further stated.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commander for Hanover, who worked closely with Hunter for several years, described him as a model policeman.

“He was a committed member of the organisation, who was well loved and respected by his peers…the JCF has lost one of its best,” said Beeput. “He was also well respected in church circles and as member of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.”

