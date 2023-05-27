GoodHeart | Create with Aunty Ama’s Amashika Lorne launches summer camp for children

With temperatures set to rise to new levels this summer, it’s a great time to cool things down and make the holiday memorable with creative and educational engagement. Amashika Lorne is aiming to do just that with a summer camp set to run from July 3 to August 11.

“Create With Aunty Ama is an exciting and innovative summer camp which offers a diverse range of activities tailored to nurture the interests and talents of young participants on their hero journey,” the camp conceptualiser told GoodHeart.

There will be expert instructors taking the time to teach a specialised curriculum, exploring subjects like mathematics and English, swimming and cooking, as well as engaging in other activities like robotics, coding, photography, film, sports, art, music and agriculture.

This holistic approach will be balanced with the hands-on experience of field trips. “Children will not only gain knowledge and skills but also learn to respond to their environment and even address challenges such as climate change,” Lorne added.

Designed for children from six to 10 years old, the camp for boys and girls has safety high on its agenda. “Our emphasis on safety ensures that parents can have peace of mind while their children engage in a wide range of activities under the guidance of qualified instructors.”

Lorne explained that growing up, she attended several summer camps, experiencing first-hand the benefit of these life changing encounters. Her most memorable ones to date are those which were predominantly arts based.

“At Edna Manley School of Visual and Performing Arts, the summer school exposed me to all the arts. I found myself gravitating more towards dancing thereafter and continued to do that art form during the regular school year,” she said.

As the principal director of Amashika & Associates Limited, a marketing and communications firm, she understands all too well the importance of transforming the way children learn and grow. And in so doing, accept the evolution in education at play that is set to prepare them for the future.

“We will also be focusing on character development, teamwork, and fostering a sense of community through engaging activities and projects. The camp encourages creativity, critical thinking, and personal expression, allowing every child to tap into their passions and unlock their full potential,” the visionary shared.

She is also greatly influenced by her active role as an aunt in everyday life. This journey, she highlighted, was inspired by her nieces.

“Being able to be a part of their lives in a positive way, curating experiences and moments on a deeper level, added fresh impetus to this initiative. I wanted to share that with other children as well. Whenever I was around children, I automatically wanted to go into ‘aunty mode’ as they light up any space with their energy. I wanted to ensure they always nurture and keep that light within, whether they are my biological nieces and nephews or not,” she shared.

In addition to the listed activities, the director is excited to announce that young campers can keep an eye out for celebrity guest appearances throughout the summer, “These special guests will inspire and motivate campers, sharing their experiences and insights in various fields, exposing children to different realities and possibilities.”

Playing an active role as camp director and designer for the learning elements, Lorne will take lead on the visual arts and craft and colouring sessions, which introduces Jamaica folklore and proverbs and their significance to local culture.

Noting that this is bigger than a summer camp, Create With Aunty Ama is intent on being a movement dedicated to supplying a safe place for children to uncover and exhibit their interests, forge lasting friendships, and undertake a journey of self-discovery.

Create With Aunty Ama will be held at The Summit.

