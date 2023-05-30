Police honour 50 cops who died in the last year

Fifty members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have died between May 1, 2022 and May 29, 2023.

They were remembered in a tribute at the Jamaica Police Federation's 80th Annual Joint Conference, which is under way in Trelawny.

Candles were lit while floral arrangements and roses were laid in memory of the cops who died in the line of duty and of natural causes.

The latest death occurred yesterday when Constable Damien Blair was shot and killed, allegedly by his wife, during a domestic dispute in Somerset district in Manchester.

Force chaplain Dr Gary Buddoo-Fletcher reflected on the inspiring stories of selfless acts, kindness and bravery of the fallen members.

“As we remember their dedicated service to nation building, we give thanks to God and pay tribute to each family whose son, daughter, cousin, aunt, uncle, parent, grandparent or stepparent answered the call to serve, protect and reassure. The Lord gave, the Lord has taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord,” Buddoo-Fletcher said.

A video tribute with photos of the late JCF members was played after which a moment of silence was observed.

The tribute concluded with The Last Post, the bugle call which signifies that the members have gone to their final rest.

-Judana Murphy

