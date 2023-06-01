Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation champions sustainable community development

Promoting sustainable development at the community level was the focus of Labour Day activities spearheaded by the Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation. The foundation’s projects included a $1-million donation to the Jones Town Benevolent Society, winners for the county of Surrey in the foundation’s ‘Sustainable Streets’ Labour Day initiative. The funds have been earmarked for a range of activities, including renovations at the St Simon Basic School. Here members of the D&G Foundation and the Jones Town Benevolent Society are joined by community members and a representative from the Jamaica Constabulary Force to celebrate the $1m award from the foundation’s ‘Sustainable Streets’ competition. The award was presented on May 23.