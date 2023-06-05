Chuck says serial rapist Davian Bryan should have been given life sentence

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has expressed disappointment over what he says is the inadequate sentence imposed on convicted serial rapist Davian Bryan.

Bryan was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 23 years when he appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court last Wednesday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to 12 counts of rape, grievous sexual assault and forcible abduction.

Chuck contends that a sentence of life imprisonment may be more appropriate as "Bryan demonstrated, by his own admission, that he is a sexual predator."

He also reiterated the need, in all cases including where the offenders have pleaded guilty, to consult with victims or their families on a suitable sentence.

"The Public must note that the Criminal Justice (Administration) Act and Plea Negotiation and Agreements Act provide and allow for this kind of consultation. This is an important aspect of the sentencing process to allow victims and or relatives to have their concerns taken into account," a media release from Chuck's ministry stated.

