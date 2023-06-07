Discovery Bauxite VP to deliver Marcus Garvey Memorial Lecture this week

Delroy Dell, vice president and country manager at Discovery Bauxite in St Ann, is set to deliver this year’s Marcus Garvey Memorial Lecture, which is scheduled for the St Ann Parish Library on Friday.

The event is the 12th in the series of annual lectures presented by the St Ann Homecoming and Heritage Foundation, in association with the Jamaica Library Service and timed to coincide with Garvey’s death on June 10, 1940.

“The lecture will focus on Garvey as a ‘game-changer’, tracking the background, history and achievements that prompted Martin Luther King to describe Garvey as ‘the first black man to give millions of negroes a sense of dignity and destiny’,” stated a release from the bauxite company.

Symbolically, the lecture takes place in the library’s auditorium, adjacent to the national statue of Garvey, and several chains from his birthplace in St Ann’s Bay.

Dell joins a list of distinguished persons who have delivered the Marcus Garvey Memorial Lecture over the years, including Rex Nettleford, former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall, university lecturer Dr Kadamawe K’nife, barrister-at-law Lord Anthony Gifford, historian Arnold Bertram, and educator James Walsh.

The lecture is open to the public.

– Carl Gilchrist