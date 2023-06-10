Electricity disruption in at least 7 parishes, JPS says full restoration by 10 p.m.

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says by 10 p.m. this evening power should be fully restored to customers in "several parishes" affected by an outage.

"Generating units at two power plants went offline unexpectedly, resulting in load shedding," the country's main light and power company said in a statement a short while ago.

It added: "Our technical teams were able to respond immediately and brought some reserve capacity online, facilitating speedy restoration of power to some customers. Gradual restoration of power is now in progress, and full restoration is expected by 10 o'clock tonight."

JPS says it is investigating the cause of the problem.

The Gleaner has received reports of loss of electricity in parts of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Elizabeth, Clarendon, Portland and St James.

JPS did not say but it appears persons started experiencing power loss shortly at 7 p.m. Saturday.

JPS' has a customer base of more than 600,000.

