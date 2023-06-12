$205m Trelawny road rehabilitation project gets under way

Ground has been broken for a $205-million, 16-kilometre rehabilitation project for the roadway leading from Jackson Town to Ulster Spring in Trelawny.

During a ceremony last Thursday, Everald Warmington, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for works, noted that the project would be completed in phases.

“At the beginning of 2022, at the invitation of Member of Parliament Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, along with National Works Agency (NWA) officials we toured the area [and] saw roads in deplorable states, I promised that something had to be done. The sum of $205 million was allocated to rehabilitate 16 kilometres of road in a project which will be spread over two phases,” Warmington said.

The minister noted that the main economic activity of the area is farming, and farmers need roads to and from their farms.

“In addition, it is the main thoroughfare linking North to South Trelawny and for emergency vehicles to traverse the area,” he added.

Stephen Shaw, communication and customer services manager at the NWA, outlined the scope of the work in this first phase.

“The scope of the work includes demolition and site clearance, drain cleaning, pavement works, construction of rubble masonry retaining walls, road markings, and kerb and channel installation.”

Dalrymple-Philibert, a four-term member of parliament for South Trelawny, expressed her thanks to the minister.

“I can recall that when I entered politics and toured the area, I wondered when I would be able to have easy access to the various communities. I can say with pride that many roads have been fixed. Today’s exercise is another example of the kind of work to which I refer. My appreciation to you minister is overwhelming,” she said.

In phase two, roads leading from the main roadway are expected to receive attention, one such being the Ulster Spring to Freeman Hall road.