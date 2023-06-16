Hearing postponed to June 21 for accused in UWI torture case

The university student who reportedly held his girlfriend captive in his dorm room and tortured her was yesterday further remanded after his committal hearing was postponed to June 21, in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Matthew Hyde, 20, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, malicious communication, and false imprisonment.

During the committal hearing, the judge will consider the evidence of medical certificates and other evidence that the prosecution intends to rely on and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to send the matter to trial, and if so, transfer the matter to the Supreme Court.

The committal hearing was scheduled to start on Wednesday.

But when the matter was called up, the clerk of the court informed the court that there were statements outstanding and requested more time to obtain the documents and to prepare the case bundle

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As a result, a new hearing date was fixed, and Hyde was remanded.

The University of the West Indies student was charged after he reportedly held his ex-girlfriend captive for three days in his room at the George Alleyne Hall, during which she was allegedly tortured with a clothing iron and other implements.

She was discovered some time after 10 p.m. on February 9.

Police investigators have suggested that the victim was accused by Hyde of infidelity on the day before he locked her away in his room.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com