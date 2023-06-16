Man listed as wanted for Arnett Gardens murder

Detectives assigned to the Kingston West Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have listed a man as wanted in connection with a murder committed in Arnett Gardens.

Being sought is Neil Williams, otherwise called 'Click Bean', of Phase 5, Havana in Arnett Gardens.

Williams is wanted for the murder of Damion Green, which was committed on Thursday, June 1 in the community.

He is being asked to report to the Denham Town CIB by 6 p.m., on Friday, June 16.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Neil Williams is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

