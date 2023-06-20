BOJ looking into new banknotes defect claims

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has indicated that members of the public who encounter issues with the new banknotes can reach out to the central bank.

The BOJ says all matters will be investigated and remedial action taken where necessary.

The central bank made the indication while responding to a video posted on Twitter of a woman who claimed that defects emerged after she came into possession of one of the new banknotes.

“We have reached out to conduct an investigation into the matter,” it said in response to the post.

“If anyone else has this experience, they can come down to the bank to have the banknote tested and replaced if it is deemed genuine,” added the central bank.

The new banknotes were introduced last week.

