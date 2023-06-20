Teen girl, two adults fined for lottery scamming in St Catherine

A teen girl was today fined $200,000 or three months in prison for lottery scamming in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

The conviction against the minor, who pleaded guilty to possession of identity information, will not be recorded against her due to her status.

Her co-accused Dwayne Minto and Kavoy Gracia, who also pleaded guilty to possession of identity information, were fined $900,000 or 12 months imprisonment and $400,000 or nine months imprisonment respectively.

A fourth accused Ramone Miller was freed after no evidence was offered against him.

A fifth accused Brookley Miller was ordered to come back to court on June 22 when the matter will go on trial.

Facts in the case are that on July 22, 2022, members of the security forces' Joint Anti-Gang Task Force swooped down on the gated community of Caribbean Estate in Portmore, St Catherine to carry out a raid.

During the operation, a house with eight persons, six men and two females, was searched and the occupants held.

The police discovered several documents containing information about persons living overseas, several cell phones and SIM cards, and laptops.

A Toyota Mark X motor car was also seized.

The occupants were held on suspicion of lottery scamming.

Following investigations, five of them were charged.

- Rasbert Turner

