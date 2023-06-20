CXC monitoring Tropical Storm Bret, exams to go ahead

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it is monitoring Tropical Storm Bret as it approaches the region.

CXC says it is in dialogue with ministries of education across the region as it relates to examinations that may be affected by the passage of the storm.

For countries where governments have not ordered the cancellation of exams, all sittings are expected to be administered as normal.

The regional examination body is urging stakeholders to follow the safety directives provided by each government.

“Continue to remain safe and we pray that the storm will pass by with minimum damage.”

