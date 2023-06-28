Parliament to begin addressing 'uncontrollable' children label next week

Education minister Fayval Williams says discontinuing the practice of placing children deemed "uncontrollable” in penal institutions will cause Jamaica to become compliant with several international treaties.

Speaking at Wednesday morning's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Williams said the proposed amendment to section 24 (2) of the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA) was tabled in the Lower House on Tuesday and is expected to be debated next week.

Williams also said that the term “uncontrollable” used to describe the children will be discontinued in the section and replaced with “behavioural issues”.

Provisions are expected to be included in the Act to allow the court to make, where necessary, a residential therapeutic order or a non-residential therapeutic order for the child based on the results of a social inquiry report and a psychological or psychiatric report.

A provision which will allow the court to place a child who has not committed an offence in the care of a children's officer for a period not exceeding three years instead of a probation officer, is also being proposed.

“Once it is passed in Parliament, and we expect that in short order when Parliament resumes next week, the repeal of section 24 (2) will also enable Jamaica to become compliant with its obligations under notable international treaties on child justice and child rights,” Williams said.

She said that this will establish a fairer and more equitable means of treating cases involving children exhibiting behavioural challenges.

