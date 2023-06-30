North South Highway toll hike pushed back, Highway 2000 increase still set for July 1

The increase in toll rates on the North South Highway, which runs between St Catherine and St Ann, has been deferred to August 20.

The adjusted prices were set to take effect tomorrow July 1.

The Ministry of Transport this afternoon advised that the operators agreed to push back the increase following discussions, which included the National Road Operating & Constructing Company Limited.

However, users of the toll road operated by TransJamaican Highway (TJH), which runs between St Catherine and Clarendon, will see no such delay with the rates still set to go up effective July 1.

The transport ministry is encouraging motorists to get a t-tag so as to benefit from reduced rates.

Meanwhile, it thanked the Jamaica North South Highway Company Limited for agreeing to the deferment as it said this will go a long way in assisting the motoring public.

