Windalco begins restocking Rio Cobre with fish, JET appalled at process

WINDALCO today released more than 4,000 Tilapia fingerlings into the Rio Cobre in St Catherine as part of efforts to replenish the stock of fish at the river following last July's fish kill.

In a release Friday afternoon, the company said the activity was coordinated by its Environment & Safety Department in collaboration with the National Fisheries Authority.

It said the restocking will be done in four phases under the guidance of the Authority and an independent environmental consultant.

However, in its own media release on Friday, the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) said it was shocked by the manner in which the restocking is taking place.

CEO of JET, Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, said “We do not know if the ecological assessment to inform the restocking exercise has taken place, neither do we know the species of fish, the number of fish, or if there are other organisms also being added back to the river."

"Furthermore, no engagement has been held with the fishers about the activity, they have not been guided about how long after this exercise fishing can resume. This is simply unacceptable. It seems this activity was just to deal the fishers a fait accompli," she continued.

JET noted that the restocking of the Rio Cobre was required by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and should have started in May 2023.

It said NEPA had also required that an ecological assessment be completed, but multiple letters sent to NEPA by JET requesting an update on the assessment have gone unanswered.

