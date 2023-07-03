AI-generated essays to be disqualified from BGLC Tertiary Education Grant consideration

Applicants who use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the 600-word essay that is required for consideration of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Tertiary Education Grant will be automatically disqualified.

Issuing the warning recently, Wendy Robertson, corporate affairs and communication manager of the BGLC, said, “You can use it to assist in your research, but write the essay in your own words.”

The BGLC Tertiary Education Grant is available annually only to Jamaican citizens, who will receive $60,000 each towards their tuition.

It targets full-time undergraduates in their first to fourth year of study, no older than 26 years. They must also be enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution with a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Robertson noted that approximately 325 students will benefit from the sponsorship this year.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We believe it is right to assist our students in achieving their higher-education goals. We started in 2014 and, to date, we have assisted over 18,000 students, and we have spent just over $100 million to do so. Education is an area we believe is very critical to our economy,” she said.

Interested persons are encouraged to apply online via the BGLC website at www.bglc.gov.jm or by visiting https://bglceducation.fund by Friday, July 14, 2023.