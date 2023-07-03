July 14 deadline for MPs to apply for urban renewal grant

Members of Parliament have until July 14 to each submit an application for a $4-million grant to renovate infrastructure in their constituencies, such as zinc fence removal and replacement, park upgrading and the creation of small green spaces or ‘pocket’ parks, installation/replacement of street signs, paving of pavements and sidewalks, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced last week.

Project proposals should be submitted to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, outlining the location, rationale for selection and the projected impact of the improvement. The Ministry’s Urban and Renewal branch will thereafter provide technical assistance including evaluation of project proposals and site assessments and project can only get under way after an assessment is done and approval granted.

The prime minister stressed that projects must be completed within budget.

The urban renewal programme was developed by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation as part of its mandate to strategically coordinate and implement urban renewal projects for the sustainable transformation of communities and towns across Jamaica, the Prime Minister told the weekly sitting of the House of Representatives.

He explained that the focus will be on urban renewal and the emphasis will be on constituencies that have extensive urban areas.

“It is admittedly a small allocation, $4 million, but it can remove zinc fences from a significant stretch of road in each constituency,” Holness said.

“In the second phase, we will have greater focus and possibly greater allocations. The intention is to target communities and transform them for the second phase only, urban constituencies will be targetted or those with a large urban segment.”