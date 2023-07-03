PIOJ launches one-stop shop for tracking Vision 2030

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) now has centralised data on the island’s national development progress with the recent launch of the ‘Data 4 Development Online Monitoring Platform’.

The data-centric platform is plugged into an indicator-based data warehouse which ultimately tracks Jamaica’s progress under Vision 2030 Jamaica’s National Development Plan, as well as progress under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As Vision 2030 and UN SDGs are 98 per cent aligned, the platform serves to measure both in tandem.

The initiative started in 2019 with seed funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) multi-country office in Jamaica to the tune of US$90,000 or J$13.78 million at the current United Nations rate of exchange.

Since then, the PIOJ has invested an additional US$93,391 to improve the Local Development Dashboard, Data Visualizer, Digital Library/Online Resource Library as well as support and maintenance.

Unrestricted access

Speaking at the launch event last month, UNDP Resident Representative Denise E. Antonio said that “by offering data on demand which can be visualised in user-friendly formats, the PIOJ has not only digitised Agenda 2030 monitoring and evaluation, but also curated a fully accessible experience for a wide range of stakeholders”.

Antonio emphasised that the platform shores up accountability and transparency around Vision 2030 Jamaica and the UN SDGs. It also provides unrestricted access for a wide range of development stakeholders, including policy-makers, planners, sector specialists, M&E practitioners, researchers, academics, students, decision-makers, development partners, implementers and citizens, she said.

“As you focus on further building out the capabilities of the platforms, I encourage you to ensure that persons with disabilities can access the data through inclusive design and outreach to these communities,” she charged, pointing out that globally UNDP continues to make the case for inclusive design that can empower vulnerable populations to access digital services.

PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry said the Data 4 Development Platform is intended to serve government, private sector, civil society, academia, regional and international development partners, as well as every single Jamaican.

He said the student should be able to find something on the platform that supports the preparation of a research paper and makes that student a more informed participant in personal, community and national development.

The platform will specifically aid the PIOJ in improving evidence-based decision-making, supporting the alignment of development financing with the national development agenda, including medium-term results-based budgeting, and results-based monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning towards action.

Jam Stats discontinued

The Data 4 Development initiative started with an integrated ‘JamData’ database of social, economic, and environmental development indicators and associated time series data. The Jam Data database comprises data from the Jam Stats, Child Protection and Education Statistics databases that were previously available on the ‘Jam Stats’ site. Notably, Jam Stats has been discontinued. Other resource tools included in the first phase of development of the Platform were a Vision 2030 Jamaica Monitoring Dashboard, a Metadata Hub, Child Protection and Education Statistical Dashboards, and a Mobile Application.

The PIOJ has also strengthened the platform by installing a data visualiser that displays the data on demand into a variety of useful colourful charts. A local development dashboard offers parish level disaggregation of the Vision 2030 National Outcome Indicators and includes a Jam Data Dashboard and a Road Safety Dashboard to the menu of statistical dashboards. An online resource library for Vision 2030 Jamaica and the SDGs has also been created. The mobile application is now functioning, but the PIOJ said that it is in the process of upgrading the software and adding other features which are not yet available to the public.

Data on the monitoring platform will be updated on an ongoing basis with the support of dedicated team members, explained programme director at PIOJ’s Vision 2030 Jamaica Secretariat, Peisha Bryan Lee. She said her team is currently reviewing the data to determine gaps for appropriate action.