Police seize Mac-10 sub-machine firearm in St Thomas

The police are reporting the seizure of a Mac-10 sub-machine nine millimetre pistol during a snap raid in St Thomas this afternoon.

The gun's serial number was erased.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 3 p.m., lawmen, acting on intelligence, conducted an operation in the community of Needham Pen.

The illegal gun was found during the search.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

