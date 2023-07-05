Road fatalities down, but concerns remain over coming deaths

Despite a 15 per cent dip in the number of road fatalities in Jamaica during the first half of 2023, Dr Lucien Jones, vice-chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), says there is still cause for concern.

There were 208 road fatalities for the first half of 2023, while there were 245 last year over the same period. In addition, there has been a significant decline in the number of deaths involving private motor car drivers on the roads with 31 compared to 58 in 2022.

But referencing a prediction by expert analyst Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee of between 240 and 260 road fatalities by year end, Jones said the situation is troubling and requires a fulsome approach to address it.

“Looking on the data for the first six months of the year, as vice-chairman of the National Road Safety Council, I have mixed feelings about what is happening on our roads. It is good that we have had a 15 per cent reduction in the number of persons who have died so far,” Jones said.

“That’s good, but what is troubling is that unless something dramatic happens, based on the prediction made by our expert analyst, Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee, another 200 persons will die by year end...,” he said.

The NRSC has been engaged in campaigning for motorbike riders, especially in the western end of the country, to cut their speed and wear helmets. This as motorcyclists account for the most road fatalities. For the first half of this year, the thrust seemed to have been successful in reducing the number of road fatalities involving motorbike riders. The figure slipped from 51 last year to 48 so far for 2023.

There has also been a reduction in the number of pedestrians who have died, with the figure moving from 66 last year to 64 this year.

“We are still sad that so many people have died... and still the leading category of road users who continue to perish is the number of motorcyclists who are dying [on the roads]. So, yes, we give thanks for mercies so far, but as a nation, we will have to work double hard to make sure that the prediction for the rest of the year doesn’t come true,” he said.

PUBLIC EDUCATION

Jones says it is possible to reduce road fatalities in Jamaica to zero, but all Jamaicans need to play their part.

“We have to make sure that the system whereby people accumulate demerit points, and that which leads to suspension of your licence really works, because this will deter people very quickly from continuing to break the law,” Jones said.

“The hefty fine that the new Road Traffic Act has as part of the law will come into play, that people will change their behaviour when they begin to suffer in their pockets. And if they don’t, we have to make sure that the consequence of it – if you continue to have unpaid tickets – is that a warrant will be triggered for your arrest, and (that) this is a serious matter,” he said.

He says that strategy will help to make a change in behaviour possible, and that the authorities have the responsibility for a sustained public education campaign on the road code and the Road Traffic Act.

Minister Daryl Vaz, whose portfolio responsibilities now include transport, met with the NRSC recently in an effort to implement stronger efforts to nab lawbreakers on the road.

“We had an excellent meeting with him and his PS, (permanent secretary) and the new head of the Transport Authority, the head of the traffic police, ACP Gary McKenzie, and others from the NRSC and the ministry. An excellent meeting it was, where decisions were made, where commands and instructions were given, where timelines were established, so that we can roll out fully all provisions of the new Road Traffic Act successfully, [and] deal with the challenges that have emerged; and the same thing would apply to the Transport Authority Act and to the whole matter of public education,” Jones said.

“We are however encouraged by the meeting with Minister Vaz, who has a reputation as a no-nonsense, can-do-it minister, and we saw that reflected in the meeting. And therefore, we are looking forward to working with him over a long period of time,” he said.

Jones stressed that more precautions need to be taken by road users on all levels to make a difference.

He said road crashes in Jamaica continue to be a developmental issue, and with the country as a signatory to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, of which road safety is part, it has a responsibility to bring road crashes down to a minimum.