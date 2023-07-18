Body of police recruit recovered

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that the body of trainee Constable Rayandre Pike was recovered in Tranquility Bay, St Elizabeth, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF says about 5:15 p.m., the police search team, assisted by residents of Tranquility Bay, recovered the body metres away from where he was suspected to have drowned on Monday.

The 19-year-old trainee was a recruit from Linstead, St Catherine.

The JCF says investigations reveal that after the completion of their morning physical training, Pike, along with other recruits, ventured to a section of the beach to alleviate muscle fatigue.

Pike lost his life attempting to aid another recruit who had gotten into difficulty in the water.

The JCF says despite being a stronger swimmer, he was overcome by a strong undertow.

