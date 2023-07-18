Haitians to be deported after being charged and fined for illegal entry

Twenty-nine Haitians who recently arrived in Jamaica are to be deported to their homeland after being charged with illegal entry and placed before the court.

The Haitians appeared before the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday.

The 24 men and five women were fined $7,000 or three days of hard labour each.

The police say arrangements are being made by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency to have them returned to Haiti.

The Haitians were among a group of 37 people who arrived at Boston Beach in Portland on July 10 about 1:40 p.m.

It is believed that they embarked on their journey from Jeremie, Haiti, approximately 14 days earlier.

Residents reportedly spotted a vessel carrying the group near the beach and helped them ashore.

