Unions, NWC sign agreement averting strike

After eight days of negotiations, unions representing workers of the National Water Commission (NWC) and the company's management have signed an agreement, averting industrial action.

The deal was brokered by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The five-point agreement addresses concerns workers raised in relation to the new public sector compensation scheme.

These relate to the conversion methodology, the starting salaries for each band in 2024 and the treatment of travelling officers

Over 2,000 workers from the NWC were restive and served a 72-hour strike notice on the company two weeks ago.

They are represented by the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers; the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union; the National Workers' Union; the Union of Public and Private Employee and the NWC Executive Staff Association.

