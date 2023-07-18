Updated | Bob Marley Beach developers get construction go-ahead

The Woof Group, developers of the US$200-million luxury resort in St Thomas, which has caused a rift with residents in St Thomas over access to the Bob Marley Beach and ownership of a portion of lands on the beach, has gotten the green light to start construction.

Norman Stephenson, of one of the families who are claiming ownership of 2.7 acres of land on the beach, had applied for an injunction to preserve the property and to stall the construction.

However, Justice Maxine Jackson yesterday refused the injunction.

The Stephenson family, who has sued the developers, has reportedly been operating and residing on the land for over 60 years and is claiming ownership of the land by adverse possession.

Stephenson's attorney-at-law Marcus Goffe told The Gleaner that the injunction was "to prevent any demolition or any interference with the lands of the Stephenson family."

The applicant, in the meantime, will return to court on July 26 for a summary judgement application.

Stephenson is among residents of Bull Bay who have registered strong opposition to the development, which is adjacent to their Beach Road community.

The Stephenson and another family are insisting that they have built their livelihoods on the state-owned Bob Marley Beach, which reportedly forms part of the scope of the project.

They have said that they are facing the threat of eviction.

The residents are also claiming that they are at risk of losing access to the beach as the adjoining lands for entry were sold to the developer.

However, this aspect of the case has been fixed for another date.

The residents and beach campaigners, the Jamaica Beach Birthright Environmental Movement, are suing the Woof Group and the Commissioner of Lands to protect their rights to maintain access to the popular beach.

However, one of the directors of the Woof Company, Donovan Reid, in a previous interview dismissed the residents' claim as patently false.

According to him, no threats of eviction and demolition were made.

He said that an access point has been maintained to the beach on a 2020 master plan submitted to the Government for the development that is expected to be completed in two years.

“Folks will have access to swim in a section of the beach. Fishermen will have their livelihood. There will be a school [and] refurbished housing. All of that was submitted to the Government,” he said.

“This is the first ultra-luxury brand development of its kind on the island and, importantly, the first in the English-speaking Caribbean. Jamaica should be privileged and is privileged to be chosen as the destination for this development,” Reid said.

He said the development will give significant credibility to the southern coast of the parish and attract other ultra-luxury brands with the multibillion-dollar Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project opening up St Thomas to investments.

The law firm Myers, Fletcher and Gordon is representing the Woof Group.

- Tanesha Mundle

