St Catherine woman found dead at home with head bashed in

The Spanish Town police have launched an investigation into the death of 56-year-old Nicola O'Gilvie of Whitewater Meadows Housing Scheme in St Catherine.

O'Gilvie, who was an animal groomer, was reportedly found at home by relatives about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The police were summoned and they found her in her bedroom with her head bashed in.

The police are reportedly seeking one of the woman's relatives with whom she is believed to have had a dispute.

-Rasbert Turner

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.