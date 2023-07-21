New leadership announced at NCB Financial Group amid shakeup

The NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) today announced the appointments of Robert Almeida as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer and Malcolm Sadler, Chief Financial Officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ), as Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, subject to regulatory review.

The company also announced the appointment of Bruce Bowen as Special Advisor to Almeida.

The announcement comes after Patrick Hyton and Dennis Cohen were on Monday sent on three weeks' leave from the company.

NCBFG says the appointments reflect the company's commitment to ensuring continuity and strong leadership during this transition phase.

Almeida is a chartered accountant and has been a director of NCBJ since 2008.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He is currently a director of NCBFG, NCBJ, Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) and Clarien Bank Limited.

Almeida is an accomplished business executive and investor, with deep ties to NCBFG and well-suited to guide NCBFG through this transitional period.

Sadler, as the interim Group Chief Financial Officer, brings extensive financial expertise to the role with over 20 years of service to NCBJ.

With a strong background in accounting and finance, strategic development, and risk management, Sadler will play a vital role in supporting the company's financial objectives during this interim phase.

He will continue as chief financial officer of NCBJ.

The Board of Directors has expressed confidence in both Almeida and Sadler's ability to provide stability and strategic direction during this transition.

Their combined leadership and industry knowledge will be instrumental in ensuring the company's continued growth and success.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.