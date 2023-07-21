$5 million emancipendence beautification project for St James

The St James Municipal Corporation is allocating approximately $5 million to undertake a beautification project in Montego Bay as part of the city's celebratory events for Emancipation and Independence in August.

During the launch of the activities at the corporation on Monday, Mayor of Montego Bay and St James Municipal Corporation Chairman, Councillor Leeroy Williams, said that the focus will be on St James Street and its environs.

The project will incorporate garbage collection, washing and sanitising of the city's streets and more.

“We will be partnering with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) in ridding St James Street, areas in and around Sam Sharpe Square and adjoining areas of all solid waste,” the mayor said.

“In addition, our Roads and Works Department, with great support from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), will be washing and sanitising St James Street from the region of the City Centre building all the way down to the intersection of St James and Creek Streets,” he noted further.

The corporation will also be partnering with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry to get business owners to give their buildings a facelift through painting and washing of walls.

“All of this, we hope, will be done over the next two weeks, so that when the Emancipation vigil is staged on July 31, and certainly when the Independence Day Civic Ceremony takes place on August 6 in Sam Sharpe Square, attendees of these events will see and feel the new look of St James Street and areas surrounding,” Williams said.

He is encouraging the citizens of Montego Bay and the wider parish to “play their part”.

The St James Municipal Corporation will continue its partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) in the staging of several events for this year's Emancipation and Independence under the theme 'Jamaica 61… Proud and Strong'.

Among the list of activities planned for the period are a church service on July 30, Emancipation vigil on July 31, a gospel concert on August 5, and a civic ceremony and evening concert on August 6.

JCDC Parish Manager for St. James, Collel Blake, extended an invitation to individuals and businesses to come on board and support the city's efforts to ensure a “proud celebration for our 61st anniversary”.

- JIS News

