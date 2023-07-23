Family divide at funeral of slain Danielle Rowe

Discontent erupted at today's funeral of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe after some family members objected to the order of the service and claimed that they were excluded.

The disgruntled relatives complained that aspects of the funeral programme were not in keeping with their wishes, including the removal of activities to be undertaken by some family members.

The funeral is being held at the Portmore Seventh Day Adventist Church in St Catherine.

According to the relatives, the changes were made by the church.

The upset relatives walked out of the funeral to register their objection to the programme.

Rowe was abducted from Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore in June and later found with her throat slashed in St Andrew.

She later succumbed at hospital.

