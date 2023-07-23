Gov’t distances itself from controversy at funeral of Danielle Rowe

The Government says it did not impose itself at the funeral of slain eight-year-old Danielle Rowe in Portmore, St Catherine today.

Upset family members expressed outrage about the programme and claimed that some relatives were excluded from participating in the service while a politician, among other persons, was allowed to speak.

They walked out of the funeral, which was held at the Portmore Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Arising from the controversy, the government, in a statement this afternoon, said that it was not involved in the planning of the funeral.

It said Minister of Education Fayval Williams attended the funeral in her official capacity and gave remarks.

No other person from the government was engaged in the funeral, it added.

The government extended condolences to the family of Danielle Rowe and renews its call for the police to continue their investigation into her murder.

Rowe was abducted from Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore in June and later found with her throat slashed in St Andrew.

She later succumbed at hospital.

