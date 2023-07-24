Full Text | Golding says voting comments misconstrued

Leader of the Opposition and President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding says reports on comments he made about voting at a political meeting on Sunday have been misconstrued.

Golding says his remarks have been taken out of context.

He says the PNP upholds the principles of free and fair elections and supports the democratic process.

Full Statement

It has come to our attention that certain statements made by the Party Leader, Mark Golding, during a candidate presentation conference in East Rural St Andrew on Sunday, were reported on without proper context.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Mr Golding emphasised the significance of rallying support from all supporters willing and able to cast their votes.

The statement in question was a lighthearted response to a remark from a supporter who said, “…wake dem up...” to which Mr Golding later added, “cause as they say we are the Power party.”

Without context, the portion of the speech which is in the public domain has been misconstrued as literal when it was, in fact, intended as humour and was purely figurative in nature.

The People's National Party upholds the principles of free and fair elections, ensuring the integrity of Jamaica's democratic process.

The party urges the Electoral Commission of Jamaica to ensure that the voters' list is cleaned up, as no political party should be able to cause dead persons to vote in Jamaican elections.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.