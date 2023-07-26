Wavell Hinds appointed PNP deputy general secretary

Former cricketer Wavell Hinds has been appointed as a deputy general secretary of the People's National Party (PNP).

The party announced in a media release on Wednesday that he will have responsibility for outreach and recruitment.

"This appointment marks a significant milestone for the PNP as we continue to strengthen our commitment to fostering inclusivity, engaging communities, and ensuring dynamic leadership within the party," it said.

Hinds joins General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell and the other deputies, Wensworth Skeffrey, Nekeisha Burchell and Dexroy Martin.

