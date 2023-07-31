Marks hails strong traditional Jamaica-US bi-lateral relations

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has told Jamaicans in New York that, as the island celebrates 61 years as an independent nation, it also celebrates 61 years of strong diplomatic relations with the United States (US).

During the 17th Anniversary Gala of the Jamaican Organization of Rochester New York on Friday night, Marks said the US is home to the largest number of Jamaicans in the diaspora, and “as sovereign nations, we have the deepest respect for each other as we pursue bilateral relationships in pursuit of trade, energy, security, and cultural relations.

“I want to emphasise that, contrary to recent media reports, both Jamaica and the United States continue to enjoy strong and cordial relationships with each other”.

She told the packed ballroom of Jamaican revellers at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Rochester, that “the United States of America represents Jamaica’s permanent interest,” pointing out that “more than one million first-generation Jamaicans and over three million persons of Jamaican heritage reside in the United States alone”.

“As we approach another year of Independence, we must be proud that Jamaicans living in the United States have displayed exceptional leadership abilities in US politics,” she said.

GET YOUR US CITIZENSHIP

Marks pointed to the level of Jamaican involvement in the politics of the United States, noting that “there are over 60 Jamaican Americans in the legislature in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida who are representatives from the county to the state level. There are also Jamaican Americans in leadership at the federal level, with six Jamaican Americans in Congress and two Jamaican Americans in the Cabinet at the White House and many others in the Biden-Harris Administration.”

The Jamaican ambassador urged Jamaicans in the diaspora to “continue becoming citizens of the United States, as there are many Jamaicans living in the US for 20, 30, 40 years who have not become citizens because they don’t want to give up their Jamaican passport”.

She said, “I am assuring you that Jamaica recognises dual citizenship, and so you can have both a Jamaican, as well as a United States passport.

“In becoming a citizen, you’ll be able to participate in all areas of public life fully as a citizen of the United States including voting. And in so doing, help to influence the government’s policy direction. I know you know, but I want to emphasise, my friends, that as Jamaicans in the diaspora, you can be a powerful force for change and transformation both in Jamaica and here in these United States of America.”

Marks took the opportunity to announce that following discussions with Rochester’s Mayor Malik Evans, efforts will be made to have Port Maria in St Mary twinned with the City of Rochester, New York.

“As Jamaican Americans, you can be proud of your contributions, not only to the homeland,’ the Rock’, but also to your adopted home, the United States of America,” she concluded.

In his remarks, the president of the Jamaica Association of Rochester Dr Joel Frater noted the strong mission of the organisation in providing scholarships to worthy students of Jamaican heritage.

This year the organisation awarded some 14 scholarships to Rochester area college students, pursuing various academic degrees, valued at just over US$40,000.

Mayor of Rochester Malik Evans emphasised the importance and value of Jamaicans in that city noting that Rochester has the second -argest concentration of Jamaicans in the state of New York.

“Rochester is the City it is today, thanks to the Rochester Jamaica Organisation and the Jamaican community as a whole. Rochester’s business, arts, education and restaurant sectors have been shaped by Jamaican culture, and as your mayor, I celebrate that with great joy and appreciation,” Evans said.

He lauded the Jamaican organisation for ‘its educational scholarship programme which he said has created a community with a powerful sense of Jamaican pride”.