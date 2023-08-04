Police say reports of model being abducted in Portmore are false

The police say claims in a YouTube video that a female model was abducted by men in a Toyota Probox motor car in Portmore, St Catherine, on Thursday are false.

The police say the woman in question was actually arrested and taken to the Bridgeport Police Station.

A release from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says a bailiff from the court and a policeman who was in plain clothes went to the woman's house in Portmore on Thursday to execute a warrant of commitment.

The woman was reportedly unable to fulfil the order by the court and was arrested and taken to the police station.

The CCU says the men lawfully executed the order by the court and there were no reports of abuse by the woman.

The police are urging members of the public and the holder of the YouTube account to desist from sharing false information about an abduction.

They are also reminding social media personalities to desist from sharing misinformation, noting that it compromises the safety and security of individuals involved.

CCU says they should verify information with the police before posting.

