Traffic changes for Harbour View this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that traffic along a section of the Harbour View main road in St Andrew will be curtailed this weekend.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says about 400 metres of roadway in the vicinity of the Shooters Hill community will be reduced to single lane traffic, starting on Saturday.

The restriction will be in effect until Monday.

Shaw says the reduction in the available lanes is being done to facilitate the building out of a section of the new embankment to form part of the new four lane corridor.

He says work on that section of road is also being encumbered by several Jamaica Public Service Company poles as heavy equipment cannot easily manoeuvre in the space.

He explains that reducing the corridor to single lane traffic is therefore necessary for the safety of commuters and workers on the site.

During the period of the works, motorists are advised to exercise caution, obey posted warning signs and instructions of flag-persons. Motorists are also advised to expect delays while travelling through the affected area.

The works form part of the ongoing Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Programme (SCHIP).

