St Elizabeth man charged for fatal shooting during bar fight

The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged a man for murder almost a year after he fled the parish following the killing of 22-year-old Teville Green, otherwise called 'Frass', in Jointwood district.

Thirty-six-year-old Seymour Mullings of Jointwood district was tracked by the police and located in Kingston.

The Black River police say Green and Mullings were patrons at a bar in their community when an altercation developed between them.

During the conflict Mullings allegedly pulled a firearm and opened fire hitting Green, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and Green taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Green was arrested during an operation in Kingston on Monday.

He gave a caution statement to the police and was later charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.