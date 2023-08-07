P.B. Scott joins elite group of under-50 OJs

At just 47, businessman P.B. Scott, has joined the ranks of members of the Order of Jamaica, becoming one of the youngest persons to receive the nation’s third highest national honours.

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) specifically highlighted Scott, who it described as a trailblazer.

Scott is the CEO, chairman and principal shareholder of the Musson Group, as well as chairman of the Development Bank of Jamaica.

“Mr Scott is being awarded in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Jamaica’s economic development and his outstanding leadership in the business sector,” the OPM said. “Mr P.B. Scott’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Musson Group into a diversified conglomerate operating in 30 countries. Under his guidance, the company has expanded its presence in various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, food, pharmaceutical distribution, telecommunications and information technology, and insurance.”

Unwavering dedication

Since assuming the role of CEO and chairman in 2004 and previously serving as executive deputy chairman since 2000, the OPM noted, “Scott’s unwavering dedication and entrepreneurial acumen have been central to the Musson Group’s astounding growth”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Said the OPM: “The company now boasts an annual turnover exceeding US$1.3 billion and employs over 7,000 individuals, contributing significantly to Jamaica’s economic prosperity.

“Under his leadership, the Musson Group has emerged as a powerful force for positive change, investing over US$150 million in Jamaica over the past five years alone. Among these investments, the Musson Group has played a pivotal role in boosting economic growth and providing employment opportunities for the local population. These initiatives have been instrumental in driving the growth of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector in Jamaica, resulting in the creation of over 10,000 seats, which has, in turn, generated an estimated 15,000 job opportunities for the community.”

In addition to his achievements in business, the OPM said Scott has “earned widespread acclaim for his unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility”.

While the list of recipients of National Honours and Awards was published in the media yesterday morning, Scott’s name was not included until later in the afternoon.

Among the list of other Jamaicans to join the Order of Jamaica before turning 50 are Olympians Usain Bolt, who was appointed in 2009, just ahead of his 23rd birthday, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was appointed last year at age 35.