PNP Women’s Movement demands sanction for Charles after ‘violation’ of woman

WESTERN BUREAU:

The People’s National Party (PNP) Women’s Movement has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other leaders of the political directorate demanding that strong action be taken against the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Dr Michelle Charles, who it claimed was captured in a viral video “violating” a female constituent.

In an open letter on Sunday, Patricia Sutherland, president of the PNP Women’s Movement, described as ‘disturbing’ and ‘disgusting’ the content of the video, which was posted on social media over the weekend.

“As we celebrate our emancipation from slavery and independence from colonialism, incidents like these are stark reminders of the oppressive systems that our ancestors fought against. It is disheartening to witness a person in power using their authority to violate and ridicule a fellow Jamaican, particularly during a time when we should be reflecting on our history and celebrating our triumphs over such injustices,” said Sutherland.

In the video, originally posted from Charles’ TikTok account, the member of parliament (MP) for St Thomas Eastern is seen hiding an orange rag under a woman’s skirt, indicating that she did want to see the orange fabric, the colour of rival People’s National Party.

Charles subsequently issued an apology on Saturday via social media for her actions in the video.

“I made a post recently that, in hindsight, was inappropriate and inadvertently caused people discomfort and concern. I would like to offer an unequivocal apology to my constituent, JLP supporter and friend, Ms K and to anyone offended by the post. Although the post was meant in jest, I acknowledge that it should not have been made at all, and, for that I apologise,” Charles’ statement read.

Apology not accepted

But that apology has not been accepted by Sutherland, who declared that words alone cannot rectify the severity of the matter.

“While the member of parliament in question has issued an apology, we firmly believe that this act requires more than just words. As leaders of the JLP, we implore you to openly condemn her actions and what they represent for Jamaicans. A mere apology is insufficient; we must send a strong message that such behaviour will not be tolerated within the political ranks,” said Sutherland.

“If we are to believe that the JLP values Jamaican women, we call upon you to take decisive action and indicate to Dr Michelle Charles that her actions have disqualified her from running in the next election. The issue of abuse of women and class prejudice must be addressed frontally, and Jamaicans need to know that their leaders will treat all citizens with dignity and respect in spite of their socio-economic background.”

Sutherland also cited previous cases of alleged abuse of women by political representatives George Wright, the current independent MP for Westmoreland Central, and David Brown, a councillor in the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), who were both active members of the JLP at the time of their alleged incidents.

“The lack of action and condemnation from the JLP regarding these allegations is deeply concerning. We urge you to assure the public that neither of these men will be representing the JLP in any upcoming election,” said Sutherland.

“As we move forward, we hope that the JLP will actively promote a culture of respect, equality, and accountability. Addressing these issues is not only a matter of political responsibility but would also reflect your expressed commitment to building a fair and just society for all Jamaicans,” Sutherland added.

Wright came under scrutiny in 2021 after a video surfaced of a man hitting a woman with his fists and a stool. Wright, who was purported to be the man in the video, never confirmed or denied the allegations against him, and the police’s investigation subsequently ended after he and his partner, Tamara Singh, refused to cooperate with the authorities.

In the allegations against Brown, who represented the Montego Bay West division, he came before the St James Parish Court on July 12 after reports arose that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, who is said to be related to another political representative, on May 28 this year. While Brown and the complainant are to return to court on September 4, he has since been suspended from the StJMC.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com