The Gleaner’s Christopher Thomas cops Spirit of Independence Award

Western Bureau:

The Gleaner’s Western Bureau reporter Christopher Thomas was one of 15 persons to receive special honours and awards at Sunday’s staging of the 2023 St James Independence Civic Ceremony at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James.

Thomas, a journalist with 14 years of experience, was one of the 11 persons who received the Spirit of Independence Award for outstanding performance in their field of speciality, with his award being for excellence in journalism. The other four awardees were presented with the Mayor’s Special Award.

Thomas, a graduate of the Trelawny-based William Knibb Memorial High School and the Northern Caribbean University, told The Gleaner that he was caught off guard when he was first told that he was selected for the award.

“My feelings are twofold. When I first heard that I was going to get an award, I was speechless because I did not expect it. I had no anticipation that I was going to get any award like this for just doing my work. At the same time, I feel a bit of vindication because I remember certain persons saying to me that they did not think I was going to make it as a reporter. But the fact that I got this award has proven them wrong,” said Thomas.

“I have always been somebody who does not really look to get in the spotlight. If the spotlight finds me, that is fine, but I do not actively seek it. I am just doing what I have to do which is first and foremost to report on the news and to find the truth of what is happening around me,” added Thomas, who serves as a youth leader and Sabbath School teacher at the Chatham Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Esterlin Wilson, Thomas’ mother, was beaming with pride as she spoke of her son’s frequent habit of reading, which would lead to his joining The Gleaner’s Western Bureau in 2009.

“Chris works very hard, and he is always an achiever. He loves what he does, and he has always loved to write, and he loves to read,” said Wilson. “When he was young, he was always under the bed reading with a flashlight and would not go to bed. He has Christian values and was brought up in a Christian home, and he was taught to do what he does for the Lord, so the Lord would be pleased with him.”

The Spirit of Independence awards ceremony is an annual function which rewards outstanding persons in different disciplines across the parish on Independence Day, August 6.

St James’ other Spirit of Independence awardees for 2023 included:

. Kemba Camara Nelson, track and field Pan-Am Games and Carifta Games athlete, for excellence in the field of sports

. Troy Jumpp, fisherman and member of the White House Fisherman’s Cooperative, for excellence in the field of fisheries

. Dr Marcia Johnson-Campbell, medical officer of health for St James, for excellence in the field of health

. Tamekia ‘Tammy-T’ Moncriffe Whittaker, entertainer and current background vocalist for singer Stephen Marley, for excellence in the field of arts and culture

. Carlene Ferguson, retired teacher and former principal of the Carl Rattray College for Human Resource Development, for excellence in the field of education

. Michelle Montaque-Thomas, inside sales support officer for the Jamaica Tourist Board’s western region, for excellence in the field of tourism

. Sandrine Morris, Montego Bay’s Junior Mayor in 2018, current UWI-Mona SAT Vice Chancellor Ambassador, and current member of the Green Pond CDC, for excellence in the field of community service

.. Everald Rose, retired senior superintendent of police, for excellence in the field of national security

. Vinnette Hill, public relations officer for the John’s Hall Police Youth Club and president of the Black Shop Centre Management Committee, for excellence in the field of community service

. Bryan’s Jewellery and Leather Affairs, for excellence in the field of industry and commerce

The four recipients of the Mayor’s Special Award for St James were:

. Paul Stephens, retired member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and current member of the Past Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Benevolent Society, for contribution to the field of community service

. Leroy Emanuel Bowen, chef, for contribution to the field of community service

. Stainton Baker, former western regional coordinator for the Tourism Product Development Company Limited, current destination assurance manager at the Falmouth Port and founder of the Naomi Baker Foundation, for contribution to the field of tourism

. Carmeleta McCallum, cook shop operator, for contribution to the field of community service.