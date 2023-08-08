More persons of interest in Portmore violence turn themselves in to police

The St Catherine South police say three more of the seven men who were listed as persons of interest in relation to ongoing violence in sections of Portmore have turned themselves in.

The police had previously said a person listed as Chad and another listed as Bwoy Bwoy had turned themselves in.

In a media release on Tuesday evening they said Phillip Scott, otherwise called 'Phillip' or 'Trooper'; Giovanni Newell, otherwise called 'Gio'; and Ryan Muir are now in custody.

Meanwhile, the Police are again appealing to Collin Stoner, otherwise called 'Trees', and a man known only by his alias, 'Rasta Mouse', to turn themselves in immediately.

The division had issued a request for several men to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch for questioning in connection with a series of violent incidents in the communities of Gregory Park and Banga Gully.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The incidents under investigation include a string of crimes such as murder, shooting, and arson.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.