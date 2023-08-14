SRC urges Jamaicans to store food at appropriate temperatures

Jamaicans are being reminded to store food at the appropriate temperatures to prevent spoilage as well as illnesses that could result from persons consuming items gone bad.

This urging from the Scientific Research Council (SRC) comes against the background of the heightened atmospheric temperatures currently being experienced.

“Higher temperatures put our food in the danger zone. So, we all need to be concerned about keeping food at the proper temperature so that it is safe to eat,” SRC Food Pilot Plant Team Leader, Annaleise Aiken-Min, told JIS News.

Aiken-Min pointed out that the danger zone ranges between five and 60 degrees Celsius, which creates the environment for organisms such as bacteria and moulds to grow, which poses a threat to food safety.

“Bacteria grow quickly. The rule of thumb is that we should keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold,” she emphasised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Also, do not put hot food directly into the refrigerator because that can cause the temperature in the refrigerator to drop and threaten the safety of everything else that's being stored in there,” Aiken-Min added.

She further urges persons to avoid keeping raw foods in cars for prolonged periods and, where necessary and possible, use ice packs inside lunch bags to maintain the optimal storage temperature.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.