Expect traffic delays along Hagley Park Road this weekend - NWA

Motorists travelling along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew can expect delays this weekend as traffic will be reduced to single lane movement along sections of the corridor, beginning on Friday.

The changes will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. over the period.

Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante explains that the restriction to single lane movement will facilitate corrective works on manhole covers along the corridor.

Restoration of normal traffic flow is expected on Sunday.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

